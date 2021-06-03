Nicole Portwood Joins Live Nation as Chief Brand Officer

Live Nation Entertainment has hired Nicole Portwood as chief brand officer.

The newly-created role will find the New York-based Portwood working to “further enhance the Live Nation brand across all channels by exploring new opportunities that develop deeper relationships with both artists and fans worldwide.” She joins Live Nation from PepsiCo where she most recently served as vp of marketing for Mountain Dew and the flavored soft drink portfolio. Prior to her PepsiCo tenure, she served as the vp and chief marketing officer at Tito’s Handmade Vodka for nine years. During the run, she was honored as AdAge’s Marketer of the Year for 2017.

“We built Live Nation into the leading live music brand by promoting and investing in artists around the world at every level from clubs to stadiums, and with Nicole’s expertise we will continue to expand our Live Nation product offering for both artists and fans,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “We look forward to the new opportunities and growth Nicole will help shape, from onsite experiences to developing new digital content offerings such as NFTs or membership options.”

Added Portwood: “Joining an innovative company like Live Nation which is cherished by music and live entertainment fans across the world, is a dream come true. This work bridges my personal and professional passions, and I am excited to work with the incredibly talented and entrepreneurial people here to develop a robust brand strategy that strengthens loyalty and heightens the entire live experience for fans. With the return of live events, this is such an exciting moment for the company and in culture more broadly, and I cannot wait for what’s ahead.”