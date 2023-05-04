Live Nation First-Quarter Revenue Climbs As Concert Demand Rises

Demand for concerts continues rising and bolstering the revenue of ticket seller and concert promoter and operator Live Nation.

The company reported total first-quarter revenue of $3.1 billion, up from $1.8 billion a year earlier and above analyst expectations. Concerts brought in $2.3 billion of that revenue, up from $1.2 billion, while ticketing increased to $678 million, from $480 million. Live Nation reported a loss of 25 cents per share, compared to a loss of 39 cents per share the prior year.

This comes as the company was able to operate in all of its market worldwide for the first time in three years (Asia was the last market to reopen). The company sold more than 145 million tickets in its first quarter.

So far, Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, has sold close to 90 million tickets for concerts this year, which is up 20 percent from this time last year. The early sales numbers have included tickets to concerts from Beyoncé, Drake and Bruce Springsteen.

The company sold 73 million fee-bearing tickets, up 40 percent from the prior year, with executives saying that the company is seeing growth in both volume and pricing.

All of this is against the backdrop of increased regulatory pushback, including an investigation from the Department of Justice, and feedback from consumers, who spoke out after experiencing errors and long wait times with the Taylor Swift onsale this past fall.

Live Nation adjusted its ticket selling process during the later onsale dates for Beyoncé by spreading out the sale dates over a longer time period. This meant that when bot attacks or other problems arose, “a minimal number” of shows were impacted and Ticketmaster was able to devote resources to fixing the problem.