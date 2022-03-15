Liz Kingsman, Comedian Behind ‘Fleabag’-Skewering ‘One-Woman Show,’ Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

U.K-based Australian comedian Liz Kingsman, creator and star of London’s recent sellout meta comedy stage show One-Woman Show, has signed with CAA.

Taking aim at comedies such as Fleabag and parodying the “messy woman genre” that has dominated popular culture over the last few years, One-Woman Show — a solo show in which Kingsman plays a “woman stumbling through her twenties in a fiercely honest, darkly funny way” — earned rave critical reviews across the board. It was extended at London’s Soho Theatre earlier this year, and saw Kingsman labelled as the “new queen of comedy” by the Times newspaper.

Kingsman, who is also one third of the sketch group Massive Dad, currently stars in the hit French political comedy series Parlement, which was first broadcast on france.tv, the VOD platform of France Télévisions. Parlement — set in the European Parliament in Brussels just after the Brexit referendum — has been renewed for a second season due to air later this spring.

In the U.K., Kingsman will continue to be represented by Ikenna Obiekwe and Dan Copeland at Independent Talent Group.