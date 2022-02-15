Lizzo and Beck Among SXSW 2022 Keynote Speakers

Grammy award-winning pop stars Lizzo and Beck, novelist Neal Stephenson and director Celine Tricart will headline South by Southwest as keynote speakers, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Featured speakers for the 36th edition of the annual conference spotlighting the convergence of technology and the film and music industries include Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley and Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke.

Other speakers announced include author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who will sit down in conversation with CNN anchor Kasie Hunt, in addition to members of the comedy troupe Girls5eva, including Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and showrunner Meredith Scardino.

SXSW organizers also booked featured sessions with media and sports investor Mark Cuban, Fargo creator Noah Hawley, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastian Borget, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and director Jeff King, and a TV news panel that includes MSNBC president Rashida Jones, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, Today All Day‘s Al Roker, NBC News NOW anchor Tom Llamas and MSNBC host Symone Sanders.

Also headed to SXSW for featured sessions is crime fiction writer James Ellroy, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Upload creator Greg Daniels.

On the film and TV front, SXSW organizers earlier unveiled premiere screenings for the third season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta. Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage, the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock adventure comedy The Lost City and from Richard Linklater, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Also announced already is the festival opener Everything Everywhere All at Once and fellow A24 title Bodies Bodies Bodies.

SXSW’s 2022 edition is set to take place in person in Austin, Texas — its first physical event since 2019 — and online from March 11 to 20.