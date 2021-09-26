Cinematographers Guild Board Votes Unanimously To Support IATSE Strike Authorization

The national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, announced that it has voted unanimously to support the IATSE nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote “Yes.”

The strike authorization vote, scheduled to be held Oct. 1-3, comes in response to the failure of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to agree on a new three-year basic agreement. At issue are subjects including rest periods, breaks, wages, benefits and compensation for streaming work.

Said ICG national president John Lindley in a statement released on Sunday. “The elected leaders of Local 600 spoke with one voice today on behalf of the thousands of their members who are unified in their resolve to get a fair deal from the employers who have walked away from the bargaining table.”

Added ICG national executive director Rebecca Rhine in a statement, “This fight is about basic rights and safe and healthy working conditions. Nobody wants to go on strike, but we have been given little choice by companies that are earning record profits off our members’ labor but are unwilling to treat those same workers with dignity and respect.”

On Thursday, Lindley and Rhine also sent a message to members, urging a “yes” vote.

Negotiations have been ongoing for four months on a new Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement covering 13 locals of which Local 600 is the largest. The board of Local 700 (Motion Picture Editors Guild), which is also among the largest of the affected locals, voted last week to urge members to vote “yes” on the strike authorization vote.

A “Yes” for authorization will require at least 75 percent of the members who vote in each Local, which would be issued by delegate votes. A “Yes” vote would give IATSE president Matthew Loeb authorization to call a strike should leadership decide this is the best course of action.