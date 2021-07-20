Longtime Disney Publicist Darrell Borquez Joins Shelter PR

Longtime Disney studio publicist Darrell Borquez has joined Shelter PR, which represents clients ranging from Tom Holland and Regé-Jean Page to Elizabeth Olsen and Florence Pugh.

Borquez joins as vp of publicity and will work closely alongside the personal representation team as well as with the film/television department.

Borquez was with Disney for 15 years prior to joining Shelter, which was founded by Marla Farrell and Cara and Christine Tripicchio. Among the company’s client roster are bold-faced names such as Daniel Kaluuya, Zazie Beetz, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Tessa Thompson and Jason Bateman.

Borquez praised Farrell and the Tripicchios for building an enviable company with a talented team. “Their unwavering commitment to their clients has resulted in an unparalleled talent roster that I cannot wait to work with,” he said in a statement. “Collaborating with each other on countless campaigns during my years at Disney cemented the fact that Shelter PR is the perfect place for the next step in my career.”

Farrell stated: “Darrell’s expertise and vast knowledge of the industry at large will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our success and ability to continue to attract talented artists and creatives.”

Borquez joins the ranks with existing vps Lauren Gold and Jenny Tversky as well as Jerry Rojas, executive vp, film/television/awards and events and directors Erin Durkin and Asenath Nakayama.