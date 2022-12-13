Loni Love Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Loni Love has signed with APA for representation in feature film casting and development. The multi-hyphenate was previously with UTA.

The actress, comedian, daytime TV host, author and philanthropist is an Emmy, NAACP Image and Gracie Award winner. A former co-host of The Real, Love is also a judge on Criss Angel’s Magic with The Stars on The CW, and is set to be a special celebrity guest on the NBC game show The Wheel, while also appearing on NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special.

She also hosts Stellar TV’s syndicated docuseries Mentoring Queens, about African American female mentors and their support for young women. And Love co-hosts Squirrel Friends, the RuPaul Drag Race podcast, and Café Mocha, a syndicated radio show for women of color.

On the acting front, Love will appear in Mother’s Day, Paul Bart Mall Cop 2, opposite Kevin James; Soul Plane with Kevin Hart; and Adopt A Highway, alongside Ethan Hawke. And she’s on the road with her Ladies Night Out stand up comedy tour.

Love’s philanthropic work includes being ambassador for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, the NAACP, LA Mission, Dress for Success, Reach Higher, LA Regional Food Bank, Project Angel Food, Girl Scouts and the UNCF.

Love continues to be represented by Levity Entertainment, Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris, Artist & Brand, and Humble Hill PR.