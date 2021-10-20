Los Angeles Filming Surges in Busiest Quarter Since 2018

After finally reaching pre-pandemic levels just a few months earlier, production in Los Angeles surged in the third quarter of 2021 to highs not seen since 2018.

Production in L.A. and 14 other nearby cities logged a total of 10,127 shoot days from July 1 through Sept. 30, representing a 3.4 percent increase from the previous quarter, local film office FilmLA says in its latest report. The number of shoot days constitutes the third-strongest quarter for L.A.-area production in 26 years, bested only by 2018’s fourth quarter (which had 10,359 shooting days) and 2016’s fourth quarter (with 10,170 shooting days). Compared with 2020’s third quarter, which was especially affected by COVID-19-related work delays and stoppages, production increased by 141.2 percent from 4,199 shooting days.

“The biggest takeaway from this report is that the pace of local production continues to increase,” FilmLA president Paul Audley said in a statement. “The late-pandemic recovery is uneven in some ways, but community receptiveness to filming is steady and the work opportunities are undeniably there.”

Feature film production especially picked up in 2021’s third quarter, with the category’s number of shooting days increasing by 33.5 percent compared to the second quarter. Feature films produced in the area during the quarter include House Party 2 from New Line Features, Me Time and Purple Hearts from Netflix, Wild Chickens from Paramount Pictures, an untitled Jonah Hill project and indie 892.

Production on commercials and television remained largely the same in the second and third quarters of 2021, with projects including CBS’ SEAL Team and NCIS: Los Angeles, NBC’s Mr. Mayor and This is Us, ABC’s The Rookie and Home Economics, Showtime’s Super Pumped and an untitled L.A. Lakers show, FX’s Better Things, TBS’ Chad, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Made for Love, Hulu’s Pen15 and Netflix’s Monster on the docket.

FilmLA also compared 2021’s third quarter to a new “pre-COVID average” measure, which is a rolling quarterly average looking at production levels between 2016 and 2019. Per this analysis, television production has shot up 22.1 percent and commercial work has increased 15.5 percent compared to third-quarter production levels pre-pandemic. On the other hand, feature films and projects in the organization’s “other” category fell behind their pre-COVID averages.