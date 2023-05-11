Film/TV Shoots at L.A. Hotels May Be Disrupted as Hospitality Workers Back Writers Strike (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Los Angeles’ powerful hospitality union is backing the writers strike, now in its second week.
In a letter sent on May 11 to more than 100 area hotels its members work for, UNITE HERE Local 11 announced it “will not cross any picket line set up by the WGA.” By its account, many of the properties where the union represents workers “frequently serve as locations for film and television productions,” the organization wrote in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
These include the Millennium Biltmore and Westin Bonaventure hotels in downtown L.A. as well as the Chateau Marmont along the Sunset Strip.
Related Stories
Local 11, which is comprised of more than 30,000 members in job roles including bellmen, servers, housekeepers, valets and cooks, organized the Chateau last year in a historic labor win. The Writers Guild, the Directors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 had lent their support to a high-profile campaign in which the hotel’s employees had picketed the property, resulting in the cancelation of multiple production shoots, including for Amazon’s Being the Ricardos and Paramount+’s The Offer.
“Tourism and entertainment are by far Los Angeles’s most important industries,” Local 11 leadership wrote to the hotels. “When workers in our industries thrive, the city thrives. And when workers in our industries are mistreated, paid inadequate wages, or left with no job security, the entire city suffers. We rise or fall together.”
In addition to hotels, Local 11 members — primarily women and people of color — are employed in the region’s universities, airports, convention centers and sports stadiums. (The union also represents studios’ cafeteria workers, whose own contract language doesn’t allow for them to refuse to cross other unions’ picket lines.)
Local 11, which also represents workers at popular production shoot locations like the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Wilshire and Fairmont Century Plaza, told the hotels, “We encourage you to communicate with any production companies with whom you have relationships that it is in your, their, and the entire city’s best interests to reach a prompt and fair resolution to the dispute.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Disney
Disney Stock, Price Targets Drop Amid Streaming Profit Waiting Game, But Analysts Believe in Iger’s Path
-
Podcasts
Podcast Advertising Sees Slowdown in 2022, Even as Growth Rate Outpaces Other Digital Mediums
-
Top Gun: Maverick
European Box Office Jumps 70 Percent in 2022, But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Figures
-
ITV plc
ITV Posts Ad Revenue Drop of 10 Percent in First Quarter, Sees Second Quarter Down 12 Percent
-
-