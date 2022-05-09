Luca Guadagnino Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Luca Guadagnino was photographed by Zendaya on the set of 'Challengers.'

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has signed with CAA.

The Hollywood talent agency representing the Italian director comes as Zendaya, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story breakout Mike Faist team up with Guadagnino for Challengers, a romantic drama written by Justin Kuritzkes and picked up by MGM.

Guadagnino was nominated for a best picture Oscar and a BAFTA award for best director for Call Me By Your Name, which starred Timothée Chalamet. His credits include A Bigger Splash and MGM’s Bones And All, which also stars Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance and is set for a release later this year.

In 2020, Guadagnino co-created and directed his first TV series, We Are Who We Are, for HBO and Sky Atlantic. And through his design firm Studio, Guadagnino has designed architectural projects including the La Filanda residence in Lake Como, the Aesop stores in Rome and London’s Piccadilly Arcade and the flagship Redemption store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

He has also directed campaigns and fashion shows for labels including Fendi.

Guadagnino continues to be represented by manager Rich Cook and attorney Carlos Goodman at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher, LLP.