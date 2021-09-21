Disney’s Chris Coxall Named Lucasfilm PR Head (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm has found its next PR head. Chris Coxall has been named VP, publicity and communications for the Disney-owned studio. Coxall will replace the departing Lynne Hale, a 35-year veteran of Lucasfilm who announced last week that she will retire at the end of the year. Coxall and Hale will work together during the transition.

Coxall joined Disney in 2013 and has worked on every Star Wars project since the company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, beginning with Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). He has led global feature campaigns across Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney, including Disney’s Maleficent (2014), Mulan (2020) and Jungle Cruise (2021); Pixar’s Luca; and Walt Disney Animations Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). He also worked on the awards campaigns for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, which has collected 14 Emmys across two seasons.

In his new role, Coxall will serve as the primary spokesperson for Lucasfilm and develop its overall communications strategy. He will lead publicity on all Lucasfilm features and episodic projects and oversee fan relations. He will also create strategic communications plans for initiatives such as May the 4th and the fan convention Star Wars Celebration. He will continue to work closely with Disney Studio’s publicity team.

Coxall takes over the role during a particularly prolific time for Star Wars, which is one of the Disney properties set to be highlighted on Nov. 12’s Disney+ Day event. Disney has ten Star Wars shows planned for Disney+ over the next few years. Lucasfilm’s 2022 slate includes the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian, as well as a a sequel series to Willow, Ron Howard’s 1988 classic. On the big screen, it has Indiana Jones 5, from director James Mangold, set for July 29, 2022. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron has a Christmas 2023 release date.

Before joining Disney, Coxall was an account director at DDA Public Relations, working on the international publicity campaigns for Lionsgate, Relativity Media and Sierra/Affinity.