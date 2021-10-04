WME Sports Signs NBA All -Star Luka Doncic

WME Sports is making a power play in the fast-growing sports representation scene.

The Endeavor-owned agency has signed Dallas Mavericks all-star Luka Dončić in all areas.

The NBA star will work with WME on brand partnerships, content, digital, talent ventures and social strategy. BDA Sports’ Bill Duffy and Quique Villalobos represent him on-court. (Endeavor invested in BDA Sports in December 2020. Dončić signed a $207 million contract extension with the Mavericks in August.)

Dončić, who began his professional career at age 16 for Real Madrid, was selected by the Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has quickly become one of the game’s biggest stars. He was also the youngest player in league history to earn multiple All-NBA First Team selections.

He is also the cover athlete for the recently-released NBA 2K22 video game, and led the Slovenian national team to a 4th place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sports have become one of the hottest areas of representation, especially as athletes have become brand ambassadors and entrepreneurs, in addition to their on-field or on-court performances. Endeavor has made sports a priority, both through its owned properties like UFC, and its marketing, technology and representation businesses.

CAA, meanwhile, acquired ICM Partners in part due to ICM’s strong European sports representation business.