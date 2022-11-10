Lulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard Added to Sundance Board of Trustees

The Sundance Institute has added three new names to its board of trustees: Lulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard and Shripriya Mahesh. The trio will help guide and advise the nonprofit on its endeavors, including the prolific filmmaker labs and annual film festival.

Wang is an award winning director, producer, and writer behind titles like The Farewell. Gaspard is president and CEO of the think tank Center for American Progress. Mahesh is a filmmaker and the founding partner of venture capital firm Spero Ventures, a technology executive.

“The new trustees bring an invaluable depth of experience in government and civic engagement, technology and digital product development, and deep knowledge of the media, entertainment, and storytelling landscape,” said Sundance Institute board chair Ebs Burnough.

“We are honored to have Lulu, Patrick and Shripriya join us as Trustees on the Board of Sundance Institute. Their vision and expertise offer us innovative leadership to continue to evolve as a cultural organization and deepen our commitment to the work,” added Sundance Institute ceo Joana Vicente, who was named to her post last year, taking over for Keri Putnam.

They join current members, including president and founder Robert Redford, Burnough, vice chairs Sean Bailey, Gigi Pritzker and Jason Blum. Other members of the board are Kimberlé Crenshaw, Philipp Engelhorn, Caterina Fake, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Robert J. Frankenberg, Donna Gruneich, Cindy Harrell Horn, Uzodinma Iweala, Amanda Kelso, Charles D. King, Lisa Kron, Lyn Davis Lear, Ann Lewnes, Wonya Lucas, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Pat Mitchell, Bill Plapinger, Amy Redford, Geoffrey K. Sands, Junaid Sarieddeen, Nadine Schiff-Rosen, Barry Tyerman and Lynette Wallworth

With these additions, according to the non-profit, the Sundance Institute board comprises 31 people — 45 percent men and 55 percent women— with 11 members whome self-identify as BIPOC.