Visual Artist Sarah Bahbah Signs With M88, UNCMMN

She has worked with talent that includes Laura Harrier, Noah Centineo and Kygo.

Sarah Bahbah
Sarah Bahbah Courtesy of Subject

Artist and filmmaker Sarah Bahbah has signed with M88 and UNCMMN.

The multi-hyphenate works across mediums, having directed music videos for Kygo, produced viral photo series titled Fool Me Twice, and shot a cover for GQ Middle East, becoming the first Arab to do so. Most recently, she wrote and directed I ___ U, starring Nailea Devora and Stevan Journey.

She has worked with Hollywood talent that includes Eiza González, Laura Harrier, Noah Centineo, and Alisha Boe, and has produced content for brands like Condé Nast and Capitol Records. Bahbah will soon self-publish her debut coffee table book featuring her work to date.

UNCMMN, which sits under Charles King’s MACRO, and M88, which was founded in partnership with MACRO, focus on building the careers of diverse multi-hyphenates and creators.

