Macro Launches Multicultural Marketing Executive Pipeline Program With General Motors

Diverse content and products only go so far without the multicultural expertise to market them. As such, Macro has teamed with General Motors for a new five-month program designed to diversify the pipeline of executives in marketing, branding, public relations and communications.

“It is a thrill and an honor to work with GM in creating this unique initiative to identify and support executives and entrepreneurs in the brand storytelling space,” Macro chief brand officer Stacey Walker King said in a statement. “Our company was launched as a vehicle for people of color globally to see themselves reflected authentically in media, and I couldn’t be happier to play a small part in building and preparing these brand storytellers for the vast opportunities that await them.”

The General Motors Marketing Academy Powered by Macro will invite eight people of color in the early stages of their careers (applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold an associate’s or bachelor’s degree from an accredited school) to participate in monthly meetings with executives and other industry leaders as well as on-site experiences. They also will each be paired with a marketing or media executive mentor. All travel, accommodations and meals will be covered for in-person events.

“As part of the GM Diverse Incubator Fund, we are dedicated to supporting and scaling diverse-owned companies now and in the future,” GM director of diversity marketing and development Tarshena Armstrong said in a statement. “As GM strives to be the most inclusive company in the world, programs like this ensure authentic representation and development of diverse companies and talent, providing participants with dedicated resources and opportunities to excel.”

Applications for the Academy can be accessed at the program’s website and are due April 15. GM is represented by UTA.