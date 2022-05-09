Madison Square Garden Sees Growing Momentum in Live Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. saw its live entertainment business strengthen in its third quarter, as the company was able to quickly move past negative impacts from the Omicron variant.

“Our core live entertainment business is once again thriving and delivering results that are at or above pre-pandemic levels in many important areas,” David Byrnes, chief financial officer of MSG, said on an earnings call Monday.

The company, which owns Madison Square Garden and also hosts and produces concerts and sporting events, hosted 170 events in the three months ended March 31, 2022, bringing in 1.3 million attendees. The spread of the Omicron variant led to the cancellation or postponement of about 30 events, and to lower attendance in January. However, the company quickly rebounded.

“By February, the percentage of ticket buyers attending our events had essentially returned to pre-Omicron levels demonstrating the audience demand for live entertainment,” Byrnes said.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. reported entertainment revenue of $194.6 million, up from $31 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company narrowed its net loss for the segment this quarter, reporting a loss of $43.2 million, compared to a loss of $80.1 million a year ago.

The company also saw strong consumer spending on food, beverages and merchandise in its third quarter, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels by “a strong double-digit percentage.”

Thus far, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has not seen consumer spending in these areas impacted by inflation, nor does it expect a softening in demand moving forward. The company expects to maintain its positive bookings momentum for the fourth quarter, surpassing the number in the third quarter, even as the New York Knicks and Rangers have completed their regular seasons.

Madison Square Garden expects to complete construction on its MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in 2023. The company is already in discussions with filmmakers on the creation of immersive attractions for the space, and plans to book global artists for concert residencies.