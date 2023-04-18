Madison Wells’ Gigi Pritzker, Nanette Burstein Sign Co-Production Deal (Exclusive)

Gigi Pritzker’s entertainment company Madison Wells and veteran doc maker Nanette Burstein have signed a co-production deal to develop premium unscripted projects together.

The two-year agreement will see Burstein, a director, producer and writer best known for the Oscar nominated On The Ropes film, develop documentaries and docuseries with backing from Madison Wells.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with longtime collaborators, Madison Wells, on this new venture. Documentary filmmaking is the love of my life. It is high time I formed my own company to produce not only my own work but support new, up and coming talent in this burgeoning field,” Burstein said in a statement on Tuesday.

Longtime unscripted producer and network exec Lesley Goldman will oversee development across projects that will aim to spotlight pressing issues facing women today.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Nanette and her interests align with our own: telling stories about badass women and people pushing boundaries. Helping to enable female founders is an important piece of our mission at Madison Wells. We are pleased to join Nanette on her journey towards building her own company,” Madison Wells founder and The Eyes of Tammy Faye producer Pritzker said in her own statement.

Burstein’s own résumé includes On the Ropes, which also won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance, the 2002 Robert Evans documentary The Kid Stays in the Picture, the five-part doc series with Quincy Jones, Say it Loud: Black Music in America, the four-part series Hillary, an intimate portrait of Hillary Clinton, and she recently completed the three-part doc series Killer Sally that streamed on Netflix.

“Nanette’s film Hillary showed a singular insight into one of the many ‘badass’ women that Madison Wells champions and admires. We cannot wait to collaborate on other provocative and inspiring projects and are confident that the stories we will tell together with Nanette and Lesley will be unique, vital, and entertaining,” added Madison Wells head of film and TV Rachel Shane.

The co-production partnership was negotiated by Jackie Eckhouse, partner at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo, for Burstein, and by Lauryn Togioka, vp of business and legal affairs for Madison Wells.

Pritzker’s indie-led outfit has an upcoming slate that includes My Spy 2, Genius: MLK/X, State of Terror, This Golden State, Magical Boy, Schottenstein and Loch Down Abbey.

Madison Wells and Burstein are repped by CAA.