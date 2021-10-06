Magnolia Pictures Exploring Sale

The independent film distributor Magnolia Pictures is exploring a potential sale, someone familiar with the process confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Magnolia, which is owned by Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s 2929 Entertainment, is looking to capitalize on the demand for library content by streaming services. Streaming services attached to the studios like Paramount+ and HBO Max are looking to subsidize their own film libraries with outside fare, while companies without studios of their own like Netflix or Apple want to bulk up their offerings.

Magnolia has approximately 500 films in its library, including the recent Sundance pic Mayday and the documentary Blackfish. Magnolia, like other independent distributors, typically acquires films from the festival circuit for wider distribution.

The New York Times first reported on the sale efforts.

Magnolia is exploring what looks to be a seller’s market, with a number of recent deals underscoring the demand for content. Last April, ViacomCBS snapped up a 49 percent stake in Miramax’s 700-film library, with titles from that collection available for streaming on Paramount+. And, in July, Lionsgate picked up 200 titles and a 20 percent stake in Spyglass Media.

On the high end, Amazon struck a deal to acquire MGM and its 4,000 title film library for nearly $8.5 billion, while elsewhere Reese Witherspoon sold a majority stake in her Hello Sunshine to a new company founded by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. That same venture is exploring an acquisition in Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., while LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill has been in talks for an investment by RedBird Capital.