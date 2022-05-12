Management 360 Rebrands as It Plots Broader Production Presence

Management 360, the longtime management and production banner, has changed its name to Entertainment 360.

The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, said the move is designed to reflect the shift the firm has undergone over time as it has become a larger presence in the production world.

“Reflecting upon two decades of milestones, we are beyond proud of the long-lasting client partnerships that have led to so many great projects,” the company said in a statement on social media. “At the same time, we believe that the word ‘management’ does not express the full scope of our work in today’s entertainment industry: representing talent with fierce dedication but also creating content that impacts culture.”

The company added, “Our name has evolved, but the original mission statement will always be our North Star: ‘We create extraordinary opportunities for artists.'”

Management 360 was founded by Suzan Bymel, Guymon Casady, Eric Kranzler, Evelyn O’Neill, Daniel Rappaport and David Seltzer and represents talent ranging from Blake Lively and Margot Robbie to Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer and filmmakers such as McG, Gareth Evans and James Mangold.

360 later established its production arm as it began actively developing and packaging projects.