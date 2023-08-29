Marc Becker, Marketing Executive at Universal and Tangent, Dies at 37

Marc Becker, a marketing executive in Hollywood who worked for Universal Pictures for seven years and served as the CEO of The Tangent Agency since 2015, has died. He was 37.

Becker died after a long battle with cancer, Tangent announced.

“If you have worked with us over the years, you have no doubt gotten to experience the larger-than-life presence that was Marc,” the agency said in a statement. “He was the life of the party, with a million-watt smile that could light up any room. So full of energy, passion and life — he had a genuine joy not only for the work he did but more so for the people he connected with.

“Ever since joining the Tangent team and taking on the role of CEO, he poured his time, enthusiasm and heart into his work and his work family. He changed our lives forever, and we will never forget him.”

Marc Eliot Becker worked as an intern with the Gersh Agency and Capmark while attending the University of Wisconsin. Then, he served as director of global brand marketing at Universal from 2008-15, when he said he was mentored by his boss, David O’Connor.

He got his master’s in business administration from the USC Marshall School of Business in 2014 while also working for Universal, where he helped develop synergistic campaigns that integrated films, including those in the Despicable Me and Fast & Furious franchises, across NBCU/Comcast platforms.

Tangent, a marketing/creative agency, works with such clients as Warner Bros., Mattel, Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Amazon Studios and Blizzard Entertainment to fortify properties with “innovative content and captivating creative.”

“We’ve carved out a great niche for ourselves as one of the industry’s best-kept secrets, working a lot behind the scenes,” he said in a 2019 interview. Tangent noted then that it had worked on 27 of the top 40 box office films of the previous year.

Survivors include his wife, Lindsay, and their son, Jett, who was born this past Valentine’s Day. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley.