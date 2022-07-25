‘Mare of Easttown’ Studio Wiip Secures New Investment From Private Equity Firm Atwater Capital

Private equity firm Atwater Capital made an additional investment in wiip, the production company behind the HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

The investment, for an undisclosed amount, makes Atwater Capital the second largest shareholder in wiip, behind South Korean television company Studio LuluLala, formerly known as JTBC Studios, which acquired wiip from CAA in June 2021. CAA remains a minority shareholder.

Atwater made its first investment in wiip in 2020. Vania Schlogel, founder of Atwater, is a member of wiip’s advisory board.

In addition to Mare of Easttown and Dickinson, WIIP’s projects include FX’s limited series Pistol, based on the Sex Pistol’s guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy, Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, and HBO’s The White House Plumbers, led by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Wiip will soon produce Bodkin, a scripted drama series from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions.

“We are delighted to continue on as a supportive shareholder of wiip, a studio that’s fiercely focused on genre-defining, globally impactful content. It is an exciting time to work with one of the only independent purveyors of the premium episodic content that global OTT players and their audiences are demanding, and a studio with an incredible focus on empowering top creatives to tell authentic, compelling stories,” Schlogel said.

Atwater has also formed a development partnership with Channing Tatum’s production company, Free Association, and has invested in overseas production and distribution companies LEONINE Studios and Mediawan Studios, among other projects.