Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh.

Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the eleventh season, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Harmon worked closely with showrunner Gary Glasberg on a special two episode arc that reunited the Gibbs character with an old comrade working a case in New Orleans. Those episodes became the pilot for NCIS: NOLA, also known as NCIS: New Orleans, with Harmon serving as executive producer on the spinoff.

Harmon also developed, executive produced and starred in Certain Prey, an original movie for USA Network where he played Minneapolis deputy Police Chief Lucas Davenport. His other TV credits include NBC’s The West Wing, Chicago Hope, From Earth to the Moon, Moonlighting, St. Elsewhere and he earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years.

On the movie front, Harmon played the co-host of a local morning news show in the indie film Weather Girl, the President of the United States in Warner Brothers’ Chasing Liberty with Mandy Moore, and starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the Disney remake of Freaky Friday.

He made his feature film debut in Alan Pakula’s Comes a Horseman, and additional movie credits include Lawrence Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp, Stealing Home with Jodie Foster, The Presidio and Carl Reiner’s Summer School.

Harmon also had cameo appearances in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Natural Born Killers and The Last Supper, while also lending his voice to the character of Superman in Warner Home Video’s release Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths.

On stage, Harmon has appeared in Kevin Wade’s Key Exchange, Bill C. Davis’ Wrestlers and Mark Medoff’s The Wager. He has also starred in several productions of A.R. Gurney’s hit play Love Letters with his wife, actress Pam Dawber.

Harmon continues to be represented by IMPR and attorney Barry Axelrod.