‘Mars One’ Director Gabriel Martins Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Brazilian director, screenwriter and cinematographer Gabriel Martins has signed with CAA for representation.

Martins’ working class family drama Mars One (Marta Um) was selected as Brazil’s submission for best international feature film at the next Academy Awards, and marks the first film helmed by a Black Brazilian director to represent the South American country.

Mars One, which bowed in competition at the Sundance Film Festival, portrays a family on the margins of Belo Horizonte as they quietly reinvent themselves while reconciling themselves to life under extremist president Jair Bolsonaro in late 2018.

The Portuguese language film, which also marked Martins’ solo feature directorial debut, stars Cicero Lucas, Carlos Francisco and Camilla Damiao. Martins’ first feature film, In the Heart of the World, which debuted at the Rotterdam Film Festival, was written and co-directed with Maurilio Martins.

The duo also directed the short film, The Inside, in 2010. Martins’ additional credits include the 2017 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry Nada, and Dona Sonia Pediu Uma Arma Para Seu Vizinho Alcides.

In 2009, Martins launched the production banner Filmes de Plástico with André Novais Oliveira and Maurílio Martins, which has become a major force in indie Brazilian cinema. He graduated in filmmaking from the Centro Universitário UNA in Belo Horizonte.