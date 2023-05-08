Amazon Launches Syndication Unit for Original Series, Movies

File this one under “everything old is new again”: Amazon Studios is launching a syndication business for its original series and films.

The new business, Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, will look to sell streaming originals ranging from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to The Tomorrow War to other outlets. Chris Ottinger, who has led MGM’s distribution team for more than a decade, will lead the unit, which will also continue to sell MGM library titles including the James Bond and Rocky/Creed franchises.

“The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide,” Amazon Studios head Jen Salke said in a statement. “With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world.”

Said Ottinger, “Pioneering the distribution of Amazon Originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe. In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfill our client’s individual content needs.”

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will launch at the L.A. Screenings market later this month. The first batch of Amazon studios titles, which will be made available to MGM distribution partners worldwide, include feature films 7500, All the Old Knives, Bliss, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, I Want You Back, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, The Voyeurs and Without Remorse. and TV series Goliath, Hunters, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. MGM TV titles hitting the market include Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings.