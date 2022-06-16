Mattel Hires Disney Exec Josh Silverman to Develop IP and Franchises

The toy giant Mattel has hired Walt Disney Co. veteran Josh Silverman to lead its franchise development and intellectual property efforts, and consumer products, as the company looks to continue to expand its brands beyond the toy aisle and into an “IP-driven” firm.

Silverman will become global head of consumer products and chief franchise officer for Mattel, reporting to Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson. In his new role he will lead “global consumer products licensing, franchise management, retail development, as well as publishing, live experiences, and location-based entertainment,” per Mattel.

“His experience at Disney overseeing the world’s largest entertainment-related consumer products business will be invaluable as we start the next chapter of our growth strategy at Mattel,” Dickson says. “There is incredible potential to be unlocked in our treasure trove of IP under his leadership and across our portfolio of iconic brands.”

Silverman had been executive vp of global third-party commercialization for Disney, leading the company’s consumer product licensing business, and before that led global franchise licensing for Disney Consumer Products. He joined Disney in 2010 when it acquired Marvel, where he was responsible for partnerships and licensing.

Mattel is already in the entertainment business with its IP — just this week Warner Bros. released the first photos from its upcoming Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led Barbie movie, with projects based on the Hot Wheels and American Girl brands also in the works — but Silverman’s hiring suggests that they want to push farther into the space.

In addition, toy brands have pursued other licensing and consumer products deals, bringing their IP to other product lines and areas.

“I have long admired Mattel’s brands, mission, and purpose, both as an entertainment company partner and as a father and fan,” added Silverman. “Given the strength of its portfolio, I believe there is tremendous commercial opportunity ahead for Mattel. I am thrilled to join this world-class leadership team at such an exciting time in Mattel’s growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

As film and TV studios relentlessly pursue recognizable IP for new projects, toy brands have become big beneficiaries thanks to their established product lines. Hasbro, another major toy company, has turned its brads, which include Transformers and G.I. Joe, into established entertainment properties, and is trying to do the same for others like Dungeons & Dragons and Monopoly.