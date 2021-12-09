Venture Capitalist and Metaverse Expert Matthew Ball Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Matthew Ball has signed with UTA.

The multi-hyphenate, who serves as managing partner of venture fund and corporate and advisory firm Epyllion Co., is credited as an entrepreneur, investor, strategist, theorist, writer and metaverse expert.

Ball has written extensively on the metaverse and appeared on numerous shows after publishing his first essay on the topic in 2018. One of his 2020 essays was recently sold as an NFT for approximately $500,000. Ball, who is a recurring contributor to The Economist, authored the nine-part series The Metaverse Primer and has his first book, The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything, on deck for publication in the spring.

Ball’s entertainment ties include serving as head of global strategy at Amazon Studios for two years and as director of strategy and business development for Peter Chernin’s Otter Media. His resume also includes a venture partner title at Makers Fund, serving as an advisor to private equity giant KKR and startups like Genvid Technologies, and as a co-founder of Ball Metaverse Research Partners.