Matthew D. Loeb Re-Elected as President of IATSE

Matthew D. Loeb is set to continue his run as international president of IATSE.

The incumbent leader of the union, running unopposed, was re-elected by acclamation at the union’s 69th Quadrennial Convention in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday. The longtime member of United Scenic Artists Local 829 has served as IATSE’s president since 2008 when he was unanimously elected by the union’s General Executive Board. He has since been re-elected four times.

“I accept my nomination with a great sense of duty, humility, and determination, and I am honored to continue to serve as @IATSE’s International President,” Loeb tweeted on Thursday.

In addition to his membership in United Scenic Artists Local 829, Loeb is a member of Local 52 and a charter member of Local 491. He has additionally served as an international representative, the organization’s first director of motion picture and television production, international vice president and chairman of the East Coast Council.

The convention also saw several other leaders re-elected to their posts, including General Secretary-Treasurer James B. Wood, 13 international vice presidents, three international trustees and one Canadian Labour Congress delegate.

The convention, which is IATSE’s first to be held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was addressed by guest speakers including Canadia’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sen. Chuck Schumer, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Dr. Anita Hill, among others. Delegates passed “the most progressive set of constitutional changes and resolutions in our union’s history” during the event, Loeb said in a statement.

Earlier this month, IATSE joined SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the Teamsters and the AMPTP in announcing a new short-term deal on COVID-19 safety protocols for sets, which allows producers the option to require vaccines for cast and crew in “Zone A.” Netflix has since revealed it is requiring vaccinations for Zone A on all U.S. productions, while other studios are doing so on a case-by-case basis.