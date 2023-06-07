Can a B2B Ad Be Interesting? Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Accepted the Challenge

How do you create an ad for an ad? A commercial campaign to encourage others to buy commercial campaigns?

If you are Maximum Effort, the marketing agency co-founded by actor Ryan Reynolds, you subvert the whole concept of what an ad is.

That’s the idea behind a new marketing campaign for LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social platform, and a major player in the business to business (B2B) marketing space.

The campaign (with the tagline “The Place to B2B”) kicks off today with a video campaign featuring star figure skater Nancy Kerrigan that will run on LinkedIn’s social channels, as well as with paid placement on Meta’s platforms, YouTube, and elsewhere. There will also be banner ads and an out-of-home activation in Cannes tied to the Cannes Lion festival.

“I think we were trying to upend some of the norms, some of the mores of just what you’d expect from a B2B campaign,” says Jim Habig, VP Marketing, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, in an interview. “And I think that there’s a meta narrative in that as well because we’re out in the market, encouraging more B2B marketers to just take a more native approach with more of their brand building work. And so, you know, it was always a mission of ours to subvert some of those norms.”

That subversion sees Kerrigan shilling “CRM Cereal,” and an over-the-top wrestler-type character flinging bottles of “Purple SAAS” in an office. The goal was to highlight the absurdity of what a B2B campaign would look like if it relied on more classic advertising tropes.

“In order to connect with B2B marketers, we decided to lean heavily into the lunacy of selling B2B with the simplicity of a consumer product,” says George Dewey, Maximum Effort’s co-founder and president. “We’re living in a strange time when everyone knows all the tropes of marketing. For 70 years, we’ve had very similar ad formats drilled into our heads.”

As for how Kerrigan got involved: “There’s a long history of famous athletes on cereal boxes,” Dewey added. “Nancy fit our criteria of being incredibly well-known, beloved, and willing to make fun of herself. She was amazing and totally game on set, especially when we asked her to improvise a CRM Panda dance.”

Indeed, the commercial ends with Kerrigan dancing with a panda as a “CRM” jingle plays.

“If you sort of survey the territory of B2B campaigns, they’re a little staid, they’re a little dry, they’re very educational, and they have a fair bit of cognitive load to sort of coach you into these long range purchase decisions,” Habig says. “But what we’re trying to experiment with is what if we brought a little bit more humor, a little bit more levity to it, because people are people at the end of the day and they react to things we see time and time again, and advertising that humor is a supercharger for a message.”

You can watch the CRM Cereal spot, below.