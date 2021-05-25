Skip to main content
Former Obama Advisor Dr. Maya Shankar Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The cognitive scientist is currently senior director of behavioral economics at Google.

Maya Shankar
Maya Shankar Courtesy of Kirsten Getchell

Former Barack Obama White House advisor Dr. Maya Shankar has signed with CAA.

Shankar, a cognitive scientist, served as chair of the behavioral science team during the Obama administration, using behavioral insights, or “nudges,” to improve public policy. She is currently senior director of behavioral economics at Google.

CAA will work to create opportunities for Shankar in personal appearances, podcasts, publishing, TV and other platforms.

On May 20, Shankar launched the podcast A Slight Change of Plans, which she created and hosts and has guests like Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tiffany Haddish, Tommy Caldwell and Kacey Musgraves.

Shankar is a Rhodes Scholar who received her Ph.D. from Oxford and completed a postdoc at Stanford in cognitive neuroscience.

