Media Vets David Levy, Chris Weil to Lead Horizon Sports Marketing Label

Horizon Media has teamed with former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, former head of Momentum Worldwide, to launch Horizon Sports & Experiences.

The new agency will look to tap opportunities in the evolving Web3 and the metaverse platforms for new sports and event experience marketing as broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands increasingly go online to chase sport fans and audiences.

“Given fundamental shifts in consumer attitudes and behaviors that are continuing to drive the evolution of brand experience – both physical and digital – I believe that Web3 is going to be the ‘experience Web.’ So we’re creating a company that will be at the forefront of monetizing Web3 in this blended physical-digital world,” Weil said in a statement on Monday.

Levy, who also founded Back Nine Ventures, and Weil will serve as co-CEOs and equity partners in the new firm, which includes the merger of Horizon’s scout sports and entertainment divisions. Michael Neuman, head of the Horizon Media’s scout division, will become executive vp of the new agency, reporting to Levy and Weil.

“What we have created here will bring a unique – and complementary – combination of sports, experiential, and media capabilities and expertise under one tent that will be a marketer’s dream,” Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media, said.

The launch of Horizon Sports & Experiences follows Horizon Media launching a business consulting services firm Green Thread and acquiring First Tube Media, which specializes in hybrid cultural experiences and will work closely with the new sports and event experience agency.