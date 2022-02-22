Mediawan Inks Film, TV Production Deal With ‘Intouchables’ Producer

Fast-growing European production group Mediawan (Call my Agent!, The Stronghold) has signed a production deal with Good Hero, the French outfit run by producer Laurent Zeitoun (The Intouchables, The Death of Stalin) and CEO Gregory Ouanhon, to co-develop and co-produce feature films and high-end TV series.

Good Hero’s Kiel Murray (Cars, Raya and the Last Dragon) will supervise story development for the upcoming projects together with Zeitoun and will executive produce all scripted content on behalf of the studio. Elisabeth d’Arvieu will oversee the partnership for Mediawan.

The deal, unveiled Tuesday, follows an agreement signed last year between Mediawan and German mini-major Leonine Studios, which will see the two companies partner on pan-European productions.

Set up in 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan is one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent production studios, with more than 50 individual labels in France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Netherlands, Finland and Senegal.

Zeitoun is among Europe’s most critically acclaimed and commercially successful producers. 2011’s The Intouchables, starring Omar Sy and François Cluzet, grossed more than $426 million worldwide, making it the most successful French-language film of all time. Zeitoun was also a producer on Armando Iannucci’s 2017 The Death of Stalin. More recently, Zeitoun has turned to animation, with the 2016 feature Leap!, which he wrote and produced, and his directorial debut, Fireheart, which opened in French theaters last weekend. The English-language version of Fireheart features the voices of Olivia Cooke, William Shatner and Kenneth Branagh.

Zeitoun and Ouanhon set up Good Hero in 2020, focusing on family entertainment across all genres.

“This partnership reflects Mediawan’s DNA, which is to work with the most talented teams, empowering us all to bring great productions with an international appeal to life,” said Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton in a statement.

Added Zeitoun: “As a leader in global premium content Mediawan understands that the worldwide audience is craving original, high-end and entertaining content. We specialize in creating innovative worlds that generate multiplatform opportunities, and it’s exciting to now have Mediawan’s support and wide-reaching production and distribution capabilities to reach global audiences.”