Meek Mill Signs With WME

Rapper Meek Mill has struck a partnership with talent agency WME.

The deal will see WME represent Mill in all areas, while the agency also helps support his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers in the brand and business space as part of his Culture Currency initiative.

After Mill parted ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, the chart-topping rapper is partnering with WME and looking to leverage its global reach in film, TV, music, books, digital and endorsements.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful. This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business,” WME president Ari Greenburg said in a statement.

Mill in his own statement said the strategic partnership between WME and Culture Currency will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers.

“I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge,” Mill said.