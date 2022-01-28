300 Entertainment Launches Film, Content Studio (Exclusive)

300 Entertainment, the label behind Megan Thee Stallion and led by music mogul Kevin Liles, is getting into film and TV content.

The content and film division 300 Studios has set as its debut project RACE: Bubba Wallace, a Netflix docuseries about the only full-time African American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace. Set against the backdrop of a post-George Floyd America, RACE will follow Wallace as he competes on Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI racing team and speaks out about racial injustice.

300 Studios also produced around 85 episodes of Unplugged, a digital series that spotlights global indie artists through live performances on 300 Entertainment’s official YouTube channel. The launch of the content studio, with an eye to cultural storytelling, follows 300 Entertainment being acquired by Warner Music Group in Dec. 2021 for a reported $400 million.

300 Studios has around 20 projects in production, from indie movies and music lifestyle series to episodic TV content and podcasts. The content division will be headed by Liles, chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, with former Viacom exec Kelly G. Griffin tapped as head of creative strategy and Nolan Baynes on board as general manager.

The 300 Entertainment roster also includes Gunna, Highly Suspect, Mary J. Blige and others. Entertainment industry veteran Liles has also created, produced and executive produced feature films and documentaries like the Rush Hour franchise, The Show, How High, The Michael Vick Project, Trey Songz: My Moment and Blood Brother.

He also created the Def Jam video game series, Def Jam: Vendetta, Fight For New York, Icon, Takeover and Rap Star.

“I have dedicated my career to telling the story of our culture and investing in the artists and creatives who have shaped it around the world. With 300 Studios, I look forward to incubating, developing, and producing content for all formats that tell the important and inspired stories from the next generation of cultural innovators,” Liles said in a statement.