Meghan Markle Privacy Claim: U.K.’s Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal

A British judge has ruled against a tabloid in its appeal against a decision in favor of Meghan Markle earlier this year.

In February, a U.K. judge ruled that the Mail on Sunday violated Markle’s privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father in 2018 and that the tabloid was liable for copyright infringement.

The February ruling ordered the company behind the newspaper to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal costs and to print a front-page statement acknowledging the ruling. That has been on hold since the company appealed the decision and asked another court to review whether the judge was right to side with Markle without holding a full trial.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had in September 2019 sued Associated Newspapers, owner of the tabloid, the Daily Mail and MailOnline, for misuse of private information and copyright infringement after it selectively published portions of what she had written. The letter was first referenced in People and after that story was published, according to court documents, Thomas Markle gave the Mail on Sunday a copy.

The lawyers for Associated argued though that Markle wrote the letter, knowing that it was likely to be leaked to the press.