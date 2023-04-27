Meghan Markle Signs With WME

Meghan Markle is making her most recent tenure in Hollywood more permanent.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with WME and will be repped by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller. Archewell, the media company that Markle heads with her husband Prince Harry, will also be repped by the agency.

While she began her Hollywood career as an actress, most notably in the TV series Suits, acting will not be a focus for Markle at this point in her life. Film and TV series development and production, as well as business and brand partnerships, will remain the focus for Markle and Archewell.

When moving to California, after stepping down from their positions within the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up several lucrative partnerships under their Archewell banner. In September 2020, Archewell Productions signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, under which their docuseries Harry & Meghan was released. The Liz Garbus-directed series had the Duke and Duchess telling the story of their courtship and followed along as they made the decision to leave the royal family and move to California. According to Netflix, the series earned 81.55 million viewing hours globally within its first four days of release.

The banner’s next project to hit the service will be Heart of Invictus, a doc series following competing athletes as they prepare for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. In recent cutbacks, the streamers stopped development on a planned animated children’s series, Pearl, from Markle and Archewell. Elsewhere, Archewell signed a partnership with Spotify in 2020, with Markle’s Archetypes podcast being released by the audio giant last year.

Variety was the first to report the news of Markle’s signing.