SiriusXM Signs Megyn Kelly to Exclusive Radio Deal

Former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly will host an exclusive daily radio show for SiriusXM, the company said Tuesday.

Kelly will host her eponymous The Megyn Kelly Show weekdays from 12-2 p.m. ET on the Triumph channel 111 beginning Sept. 7. As part of the exclusive deal, subscribers will also get access to a video version of the show. Subscribers to Kelly’s podcast will get to listen to episodes of the daily show on a delay.

Red Seat Ventures, which handled production and distribution of Kelly’s podcast, will produce the new radio show.

Triumph is one of SiriusXM’s talk channels, featuring shows hosted by talent like Glenn Beck, Nancy Grace and Dave Ramsey.

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” said Kelly in a statement.

“I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”