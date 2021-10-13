Melissa Leo Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Melissa Leo, who won an Oscar for her work in David O. Russell’s 2010 drama The Fighter, has signed with APA.

The actress, who also earned an Academy Award nomination for Frozen River and is an Emmy winner, was previously at ICM Partners.

Leo is a favorite of story-driven filmmakers who go to her for more complex roles. She appeared in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 21 Grams, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, Denis Villeneuve’s film Prisoners, and Robert Zemeckis’ Flight.

She earned her first Oscar nomination for her role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Frozen River, a role that also snagged her an Independent Spirit Award for best female lead and SAG nomination, among numerous other accolades. In addition to an Oscar for Fighter, she won a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Leo won an Emmy for guest starring in Louie and was nominated for her work in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce opposite Kate Winslet. Additionally, she was nominated for her work in Jay Roach’s All The Way opposite Bryan Cranston. Leo starred in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, executive produced by Jim Carrey, and had a key role in the recent HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Leo is the latest bold-faced name to join APA, which has been expanding the breadth of its actor roster, which ranges from Gary Oldman and Mary J. Blige to Mel Gibson and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The actress continues to be repped by Alex Spieller at The Initiative Group.