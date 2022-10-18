Meta Must Sell Giphy, U.K. Regulator Confirms in Final Ruling

Facebook parent Meta must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy to avoid potential harm to consumers and marketers, Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed in a final ruling on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that “Meta’s takeover of Giphy could allow Meta to limit other social media platforms’ access to GIFs, making those sites less attractive to users and less competitive.” It also found that “the deal has removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the U.K. display advertising market, preventing U.K. businesses from benefiting from innovation in this market.”

The $400 million deal, which had been unveiled in May 2020 and completed later that year, had drawn a CMA review, which in November 2021 found that Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, would have to sell Giphy.

Meta appealed that decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). In July, the CAT upheld the CMA’s decision on five of six challenged grounds. “In particular, the CAT said it had ‘no hesitation’ in concluding the CMA’s finding – that the merger substantially reduced dynamic competition – was lawful,” the CMA said on Tuesday. “The Tribunal only found in Meta’s favor on a procedural ground relating to the sharing of third-party confidential information. In light of the finding, the CMA reconsidered its decision. The CMA has conducted an expedited review and is issuing its final decision today.”

In a statement, the CMA warned that Meta “would be able to increase its already significant market power by denying or limiting other social media platforms’ access to Giphy GIFs, thereby pushing people to Meta-owned sites, which already make up 73 percent of user time spent on social media in the U.K., or changing the terms of access – for example, it could require Giphy customers, such as TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat, to provide more data from U.K. users in order to access Giphy GIFs.”

The CMA also found that “Giphy’s advertising services had the potential to compete with those of Meta, and would have encouraged greater innovation from Meta and other market players,” it highlighted. “However, Meta terminated Giphy’s advertising services upon acquisition, removing a potential ad tool for U.K. businesses. The CMA considers this particularly concerning given Meta controls almost half of the £7 billion ($7.9 billion) display advertising market in the U.K. The CMA has concluded the only way to avoid the significant impact the deal would have on competition is for Giphy to be sold off in its entirety to an approved buyer.”

Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent inquiry group carrying out the CMA investigation, said that “the only way” these issues “can be addressed is by the sale of Giphy.” He added: “This will promote innovation in digital advertising and also ensure U.K. social media users continue to benefit from access to Giphy.”