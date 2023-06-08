Metrograph Taps Former AMPAS Global Outreach Manager to Expand Membership Initiatives (Exclusive)

Strategist and producer Roger Mancusi has been tapped as the new membership consultant at Metrograph, the entertainment company announced Thursday.

The former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member relations and global outreach manager will begin immediately, and is responsible for leading new initiatives around Metrograph NYC’s growing membership community. In his previous role for AMPAS, Mancusi oversaw member events, public screenings and educational initiatives in the New York tri-state area. His departure from the organization last fall proceeded that of Patrick Harrison, former VP member relations and global outreach for AMPAS’ New York operations, who was let go in March.

“Joining the Metrograph community is an exciting opportunity to bring filmmakers and film lovers together,” Mancusi said in a statement. “It’s great to be partnering with Alexander and Christian again, and I look forward to welcoming a wide variety of artists from across the industry into the space and online at Metrograph.com.”

Mancusi also led the Academy at Metrograph series from 2017 to 2020, which hosted screenings and onstage conversations with filmmakers and scholars, including Roger Corman, Tom Savini, Nicholas Britell and Kasi Lemmons. The events also featured special tributes, rare video clips and home movies from its celebrated Hollywood legends.

“Roger was instrumental in launching the iconic Academy at Metrograph screening series, and we are thrilled to work with him more,” added Alexander Olch, the founder of the Lower East Side repertory and first-run cinema, in his own statement. “Between his previous events here with the Academy and his presence in the film community, Roger’s unique spirit and energy is the perfect fit for our growing Member community.”

In his new role, Mancusi will work with Lauren Williams, Metrograph’s director of membership, and in his first move, will introduce a new monthly member series catered to the Metrograph community. He will also produce exclusive, members-only events in person and spearhead producing original video programming for Metrograph.com.

“Metrograph is at an exciting moment, where we have had record attendance in 2023 and a rapidly growing digital membership on our SVOD platform,” said Metrograph CEO Christian Grass. “We’re excited about Roger’s ideas to foster a community in the space, and drive growth online with exclusive content that he will produce.”

Mancusi, who recently served in a producing capacity for Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s 2023 Sundance award-winner Mutt and Joshua Pikovsky and Jordan Tetewsky’s Slamdance 2022 Grand Jury Prize Winner Hannah Ha Ha, is also the founder of Fair Oaks Entertainment. Launched in 2019, the production and consulting company’s clients include The Rockefeller Foundation, The Gotham and Metrograph. His other film credits include Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby.

Earlier this year, Metrograh announced Inge de Leeuw, formerly International Film Festival Rotterdam’s English language programmer, would serve as its director of programming, where she would lead an expanded curatorial team, including Lydia Ogwang who previously worked for TIFF’s Cinematheque and Festival Programming teams.

In 2019, Metrograph launched its distribution arm, Metrograph Pictures, with notable titles including the 4K restoration of Possession, SXSW breakout Sisters With Transistors and re-release of The French, presented by Wes Anderson. A year later in 2020, the company’s streaming service Metrograph At Home debuted, expanding access to its curation nationwide through exclusive streaming and interview content.