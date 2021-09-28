Range Media Inks Deal With New York Mets to Bolster Brand

The New York Mets have hired a team of agencies led by Range Media Partners to bolster the pro baseball team’s brand and fan engagement.

Range’s agency partners include sports marketing and analytics company 4FRONT and the branding agency Base Design. Together, they will look to boost the Mets’ engagement with a younger, more diverse fan base at the intersection of popular culture and digital technologies.

“We have an enormous opportunity in front of us — to both excite existing fans and entice new ones with the additional expertise and resources of Range, 4Front and Base Design as we make the New York Mets one of the most iconic teams in all of sport,” Mets team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement.

Mets owner Steven Cohen is also looking to make Citi Field a hub for culture and entertainment beyond home field for the baseball club.

“Range was built to empower exceptional storytellers, and the aspirations of this team go far beyond the field — to the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture. We are thrilled to partner with Steve, Alex, Sandy and the entire Mets organization and support their commitment to be the most innovative owners in professional sport — many of us at Range are lifelong Mets fans ourselves, and we know how important the responsibility of remaining true to the Mets narrative is,” Range CEO Peter Micelli and managing partner Natalie Bruss said in their own statement.

The branding deal follows the sports and entertainment realms increasingly intersecting as Hollywood agencies look to integrate sport athletes and teams and their brands into film, television, fashion, social media and music globally.