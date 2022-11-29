Michael Chiklis Signs With Gersh

The Shield alum Michael Chiklis has signed with Gersh for representation.

The Winning Time actor is currently recurring as infamous Celtic owner Red Auerbach in the HBO drama from producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Chiklis recently starred in and directed an episode of Howard Gordon’s Fox anthology series The Accused, and he will appear in the upcoming indie feature The Senior, directed by Rod Lurie and produced by Mark Ciardi.

Chiklis played detective Vic Mackey in The Shield for FX, which earned him an Emmy. He also played the action hero The Thing/Ben Grimm in the Fantastic Four film franchise.

His other film credits include Eagle Eye, opposite Shia LaBeouf, a turn in feature film Don’t Look Up, playing Curly in The Three Stooges, Larry Peerce’s Wired, and the Netflix family feature Hubie Halloween, which he appeared opposite Adam Sandler.

Chiklis also starred in Yen Tan’s black-and-white film 1985, which centers on a closeted gay man during the AIDS epidemic.

In TV, Chiklis’ credits include ABC’s No Ordinary Family, Vegas, Fox’s Gotham, the fourth season of Fox’s American Horror Story and he recently starred in and produced Coyote for Paramount+.

Chiklis is also repped by Management 360.