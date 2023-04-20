Michael Oppenheim, Veteran Business Manager, Dies at 62

Michael Oppenheim, business manager to some of the most iconic names in music for more than 35 years, died Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 62.

Oppenheim was highly respected among his peers and was highlighted in The Hollywood Reporter‘s top business manager’s feature from 2018-22 for his work representing A-list music talent. (He’s been linked to the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem, The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Aoki and YG.)

“Michael will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” NKSFB partner Bernie Gudvi wrote in a statement to THR. “Everyone’s consensus is that he was one of the GOOD GUYS! That is a hard reputation to come by in our industry.”

Oppenheim joined longtime partner Gudvi at what would become GSO in 1993. In March 2018, their firm Gudvi Oppenheim merged into industry powerhouse Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno, the same month it was acquired by Focus Financial Partners.

Oppenheim was born and raised in Queens and earned an accounting degree from SUNY Buffalo State in 1982. He began his career at New York-based Prager and Fenton. After working as a tour accountant, in 1987 he moved to L.A. to work for Boulevard Management. He then returned to Prager but stayed in Southern California and helped more than triple the size of the firm.

Oppenheim is survived by his wife, Tanya, and daughter, Sydney.