Michael Pitt Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

Michael Pitt has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

The move occurred last week and already appears to be paying off. Within 48 hours of his signing, the actor booked a key role in Reptile, a crime thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake being made by Netflix, according to sources.

Pitt, who was previously at CAA, most recently appeared with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Apple’s series adaptation of Lisey’s Story.

The actor made a name for himself working with indie arthouse filmmakers early in his career, becoming known for roles in in Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, Gus Van Sant’s Last Days and Michael Haneke’s Funny Games. He also earned a SAG award nomination for his work in Boardwalk Empire, the award-winning period crime drama executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

The actor can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s Last Days Of American Crime. Other notable works include his roles in John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Martin McDonagh’s Seven Psychopaths, Barbet Schroeder’s Murder by Numbers, and M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village.

Pitt recently made his debut as a feature director with Nocturnal, which is currently in post-production. He began helming with a campaign film for fashion label Rag & Bone and also directed a number of music videos for his band, Pagoda.

Pitt continues to be represented by LBI Entertainment and Schreck Rose.