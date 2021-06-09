Michaela Coel’s BAFTA Speech Sparks Call for Mandatory Intimacy Coordinators, Independent Body for Complaints

Michaela Coel’s BAFTA TV Awards acceptance speech for leading actress (her second of Sunday’s ceremony) in which she praised the work of her I May Destroy You intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien was widely praised across the industry, coming amid a number of sexual misconduct and assault allegations against leading figures in the British TV world.

Just days later, Time’s Up UK took time to praise Coel for spotlighting the value of O’Brien and her role, while also calling for intimacy coordinators to “become mandatory on set.”

Time’s Up UK also said it was working with the law film Fieldfisher — which represented several of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers — to develop a new independent standards authority covering film, TV and theater.

The new body, it said, would offer:

A safe space for victims, both historic and current to seek to report matters and receive initial advice

A body to refer complaints (anonymous or not) received by industry members

Guidance to the sector when faced with allegations

Mediation of complaints, for companies and individuals

Where judged appropriate, and in particular where a pattern of behaviour emerges through reporting, the power to conduct confidential investigations into allegations of breach of applicable codes and guidelines

A framework that safeguards complainants, but which also ensures fairness and justice

Publication of factual determinations and recommendations

“We have all recognised in recent weeks that we need to make a step change in the work of tackling harassment, abuse and bullying which builds on the work that so many have already put into place and action,” said Time’s Up UK chair Dame Heather Rabbatts. “The proposal for a new standards organisation will not only reinforce all the current guidance, it will be able to address many of these gaps in provision and bring together the whole sector with a unified and coherent response. It will also provide a clear framework for investigation which will enable both complainants and those alleged abusers to have a fair and just hearing conducted by skilled and experienced investigators.”

Time’s Up UK says it will “convene a high level summit” with industry partners to discuss in detail the creation of this new independent standards authority.