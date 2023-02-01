Michelle Obama Launching Audible Podcast Based on ‘The Light We Carry’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to release next month Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast on Audible, an audio product based on her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The eight-episode podcast is the first to emerge from a first-look production deal signed by Obama’s Higher Ground venture and Audible. The move to Audible followed Higher Ground’s exit from Spotify, where the production company — founded by Barack and Michelle Obama — previously had a multiyear deal to create podcasts exclusively for the Stockholm-based audio giant.

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast will debut exclusively on Audible on March 7 for two weeks before it becomes available elsewhere to all podcast listeners. Obama’s The Light We Carry book, which included a six-city marketing tour at its launch, features conversations with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman and others, and the subsequent podcast will feature more personal stories and insights for listeners.

“Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected and discouraged during the pandemic. Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life — and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again. That’s what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about — it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible,” Obama said in a statement on Wednesday.

Higher Ground has produced other podcasts, including The Michelle Obama Podcast; The Big Hit Show, a series of audio documentaries hosted by Alex Pappademas; Tell Them, I Am, a podcast collection of universal stories from Muslim voices; and Renegades: Born in the USA, a series of conversations between President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

“After the remarkable reception to The Michelle Obama Podcast, we’re excited to bring listeners more wisdom, humor and empathy from Mrs. Obama and some of her brilliant friends. With Audible, a company with a rich history of producing compelling audio storytelling, we have found a true collaborator,” Dan Fierman, head of audio at Higher Ground, said in his own statement.