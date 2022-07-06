Michelle Visage Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Michelle Visage, a veteran TV, radio, recording artist and author, has signed with APA.

Visage is a judge alongside RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition series. And she’s a judge alongside RuPaul, Graham Norton and Alan Carr on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC3 and BBC1, while also appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Stan TV in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Judging duties also take Visage to Paramount+ for Queen of the Universe, the drag queen singing competition, on Ireland’s Got Talent and the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing competition reality series. And during the pandemic, Visage and her family hosted their own reality show, How’s Your Head, Hun?, on BBC3 and BBC1.

Visage is a mainstay on radio, and she co-hosted the RuPaul’s What’s the Tee? with Michelle Visage podcast, which was downloaded over 40 million times. And she hosts her own BBC podcast, Rule Breakers with Michelle Visage, and has a Friday night show on BBC Radio 2 in the UK.

Back in the 1990s, Visage broke out as a member of the girl group Seduction, and her remake of Bill Withers’ “It’s Gonna Be A Lovely Day” for Warner Bros.’s The Bodyguard movie soundtrack led to Clive Davis signing her to a contract at Arista Records.

Visage is also the author of The Diva Rules for Chronicle Books. She is also repped by Industry Entertainment.