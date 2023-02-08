Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard “Could Harm U.K. Gamers,” “Substantially Reduce” Competition, British Regulator Finds

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard “could harm U.K. gamers” and “substantially reduce” competition, a British regulator found in a provisional analysis unveiled on Wednesday. The mega-deal “raises concerns about cloud and console gaming” and “could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The $68.7 billion transaction “could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and harming U.K. gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles,” it added. It “could also harm U.K. gamers by weakening the important rivalry between (Microsoft’s) Xbox and (Sony’s) PlayStation gaming consoles.”

The CMA published its provisional findings more than a year after the technology giant had unveiled a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, led by CEO Bobby Kotick. The transaction, which has also faced opposition from such rivals as Sony and U.S. regulators, would bring together Microsoft, which owns the Xbox game platform and Xbox Game Studios (owner of Bethesda Softworks and 343 Industries, among other game publishers) and Activision, maker of the Call of Duty, Warcraft, Tony Hawk and Candy Crush franchises, reshaping the gaming landscape.

The acquisition, the largest in Microsoft’s history, would make the tech powerhouse the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

“It’s been estimated that there are around 45 million gamers in the U.K., and people in the U.K. spend more on gaming than any other form of entertainment including music, movies, TV and books,” said Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting the CMA’s so-called phase 2 investigation. “Strong competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market over the last 20 years. Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice. Our job is to make sure that U.K. gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation. We have provisionally found that this may be the case here.”

He added: “We have also today sent the companies an explanation of how our concerns might be resolved, inviting their views and any alternative proposals they wish to submit.” The CMA is scheduled to make its final decision on April 26.

In December, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal, alleging that it would enable Microsoft to suppress competition in gaming. It pointed to the company’s history of acquiring competitors to “suppress competition from rival consoles,” including its purchase of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and maker of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield.

Microsoft reacted to the CMA findings with a statement. “We are committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions that address the CMA’s concerns,” Microsoft corporate vp and deputy general counsel Rima Alaily said in it. “Our commitment to grant long-term 100 percent equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the deal’s benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market. 75 percent of respondents to the CMA‘s public consultation agree that this deal is good for competition in U.K. gaming.”

Microsoft added: “When we say equal, we mean equal. 10 years of parity. On content. On pricing. On features. On quality. On playability.”

“We need more innovation and investment in content creation, and fewer constraints on distribution,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said when the deal was unveiled. “Our vision is for a river of entertainment where content and commerce flow freely.”