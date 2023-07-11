Microsoft Wins FTC Brawl Over $69B Activision Blizzard Deal as Merger Nears Close

Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to become a video game behemoth by buying Activision Blizzard is one step closer to being completed, with a federal judge refusing to block the deal.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Tuesday denied the Federal Trade Commission’s bid for a preliminary injunction, finding Microsoft’s ownership of Activision won’t suppress competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets. She stressed that evidence pointed to more access by consumers to popular Activision titles.

“This Court’s responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted—perhaps even terminated—pending resolution of the FTC administrative action,” Corley wrote. “For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

The court’s temporary restraining order, which was issued before a weeklong hearing to decide whether the merger should be temporarily blocked, will expire on July 14 unless the FTC wins a stay pending an appeal from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The agency could continue to pursue a case before its in-house judge in a trial set to start Aug. 2. If not, Microsoft can close the deal by July 18.

In a statement, a FTC spokesperson stressed the “clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles.”

Microsoft president Brad Smith in a statement said, “We’re grateful to the Court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution.”

The FTC’s suit alleged violations of Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which bars mergers and acquisitions that could potentially lessen competition or create a monopoly, and Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair methods of competition.

The decision was issued after a five day mini trial in federal court in San Francisco. The agency in December sued to block the merger, arguing that it will enable the tech giant to suppress competition in gaming. The deal, if it goes through, will marry Microsoft, which owns the Xbox console and a game streaming service, with Activision, maker of Call of Duty, Diablo and Candy Crush, as the company maps out an aggressive expansion of its gaming arm.

In the ruling, Corley stressed that the FTC’s suit “paid off.”

“Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox,” Corley wrote. “It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services.”

The suit represented another aggressive step taken by antitrust enforcers to rein in consolidation of the tech industry. Arguing for an injunction, the agency said that it should have the authority to review deals to assess whether they violate antitrust laws before they’re allowed to go through.

“This case is not about whether the deal should go forward,” said the FTC’s lead lawyer James Weingarten in opening statements. “This case is about whether the FTC should have its chance to evaluate the antitrust merits before the deal closes.”

Microsoft’s defense revolved around arguments that competition would increase in the industry if the merger is greenlit because it’d be able to challenge Sony’s dominance.

“For almost 20 years, Sony has been leader in the console market,” said Microsoft’s lead attorney Beth Wilkinson on June 22. “Sony has big margins and [Microsoft] is looking for an opportunity to move people away from consoles and provide more games on more devices to more people.”

The FTC maintained that the deal will harm gamers by giving Microsoft outsized power to, for example, make Activision content exclusive to Xbox or degrade the quality of its games on competing consoles. It pointed to the company’s purchase in 2020 of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and maker of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield, for $7.5 billion. After the acquisition, Microsoft made one of ZeniMax’s most popular titles, Starfield, exclusive to Xbox and Windows despite assuring to European competition regulators that it wouldn’t limit games on rival consoles.

Microsoft reached a labor neutrality agreement last year with the Communication Workers of America to secure its approval of the deal. The Department of Justice has been assessing mergers’ impact on labor as part of its antitrust review process.

“As it relates to the impact on workers, the actions Microsoft have taken will not only prevent harm, they represent a true shift in the power workers will have in the video game industry,” a CWA spokesperson said in a statement.

Activision didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.