Microsoft’s Xbox Revenue Rises Ahead of Its Activision Blizzard Deal Close

Revenue for the technology company’s Xbox content and services increased 4 percent.

Microsoft reported strong third-quarter earnings Tuesday, boosted by its cloud platform. 

Overall revenue increased 18 percent year-over-year to reach $49.4 billion and net income grew 8 percent to reach $16.7 billion. Revenue for the technology company’s Xbox content and services increased 4 percent.

Search and news advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, increased 23 percent.

The technology company did not break out further results for its gaming or advertising services in its earnings statement, nor did it speak to its pending acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard.

However, the company is expected to host an earnings call later Tuesday, which may reveal more details about Microsoft’s plans moving forward.

More to come. 

