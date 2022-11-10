Mike Adler, Veteran Attorney in Hollywood, Dies at 73

Mike Adler, a former partner at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark who repped such clients as Viola Davis, Steven Soderbergh, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Tom Felton, has died. He was 73.

Adler died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles after what was described as a short illness, a spokesperson for the firm announced.

Adler joined what was then Lichter Grossman & Nichols in 1997, five years after it was founded, and he was “an absolutely integral part” of the business until his retirement in 2019, the firm said.

“Throughout his career, he was a fearless and tenacious advocate for his clients, who included some of the most celebrated actors, writers, directors and producers in the film and television industries,” it noted. “His clients meant the world to him.

“He was a brilliant attorney and a real mentor to so many of the lawyers at our firm and in the larger entertainment law community over the years. He had awful handwriting and told terrible jokes. Above all, Mike was a mensch — a truly kind and generous partner and friend.”

Over the years, he worked closely with such other high-profile LGNAFC clients as Tom Bergeron, Connie Nielsen, Kristin Scott Thomas, David Magee, Frank Doelger, Eric Balfour, Sacha Gervasi and Vincent Landay.

After graduating from UCLA law school and clerking for California Supreme Court Justice Mathew Tobriner and U.S. District Court Judge William Enright, Adler served as a partner at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp before landing at Lichter Grossman & Nichols.

Survivors include his wife, Dr. Brenda Fabe; children Jeremy and Rachel; daughter-in-law Susan and son-in-law Jonah; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service is set for 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley. For information about the shiva, contact the Lichter Grossman office at (310) 205-6999 or at ssmith@lgna.com.

Donations in his memory can be made to American Friends of IDC Herzliya, Builders of Jewish Education or Camp JCA Shalom.